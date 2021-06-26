RK Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vonage worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.67. 6,419,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

