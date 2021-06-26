RK Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 1.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of R1 RCM worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 419.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,945 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 81,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 91.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 182.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

