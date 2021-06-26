RK Capital Management LLC Sells 147,600 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,600 shares during the quarter. Full House Resorts comprises approximately 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 3.62% of Full House Resorts worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. 4,350,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $347.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

