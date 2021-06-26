RK Capital Management LLC Sells 44,600 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Helios Technologies worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

HLIO stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 797,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,751. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.41. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

