RK Capital Management LLC Takes $10.22 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 378,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock valued at $636,988,221 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.64. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

