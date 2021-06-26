RK Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

