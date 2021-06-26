RK Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Tilly’s worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,212. The firm has a market cap of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,456,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Insiders sold 397,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

