Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 98,438 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after buying an additional 591,382 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $123.57 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.