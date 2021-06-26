Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 308,250 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,307,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NEE traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. 6,677,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,869. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.