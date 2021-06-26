Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,887 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.78% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.