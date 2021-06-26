Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,686 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. 818,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,709. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

