Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.57% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $6,021,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,060. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

