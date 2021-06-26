Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.01% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 657,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.