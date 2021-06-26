Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,321 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.21% of Harsco worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 2,242,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

