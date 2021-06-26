Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $17.04 Million Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,375 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of frontdoor worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $50.14. 1,649,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,152. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.