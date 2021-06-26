Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $28.05 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.66% of Portland General Electric worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,831. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

