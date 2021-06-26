Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $17.33 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 827.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 107,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 95,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $165.17. 4,576,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

