Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,672,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Novavax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $40,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.79. 12,779,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,158. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $574,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $133,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Insiders have sold 36,567 shares of company stock worth $6,644,266 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

