Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 367,263 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

