Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 314,959 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 314,959 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.02% of Heron Therapeutics worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,379 shares of company stock worth $41,120 over the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

