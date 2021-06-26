Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 45,554 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,554 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Ultra Clean worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 785,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.