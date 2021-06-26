Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 80,566 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,566 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.39% of Progyny worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progyny by 774.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $46,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,489,534 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.55. 5,516,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,286. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

