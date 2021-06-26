Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.60 ($4.57), with a volume of 586,152 shares changing hands.

ROR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 344.38 ($4.50).

The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

