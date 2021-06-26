Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.0947 on Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $948,968.58 and approximately $517,060.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00164515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.47 or 1.00185545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

