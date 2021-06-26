RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RSNAY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.