Rupiah Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $1.16 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00577384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037917 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.