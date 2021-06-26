Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SAIL opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -261.34 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

