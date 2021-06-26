Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Zumiez worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zumiez by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Zumiez by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,340 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at $839,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,276 shares of company stock worth $10,109,216 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.