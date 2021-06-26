Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.