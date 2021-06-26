Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 410.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $28,353,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $6,303,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.