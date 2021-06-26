Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 191.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.