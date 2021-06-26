Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,625 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

