Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

ONE Gas stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.