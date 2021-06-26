Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.