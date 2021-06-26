Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,761 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of U.S. Silica worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $930.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

