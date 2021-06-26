Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

