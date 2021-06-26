Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

WOR stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,349,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,792. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.