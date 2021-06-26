Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,142 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Haynes International worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

HAYN stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

