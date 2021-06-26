Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Kelly Services worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 33.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

KELYA stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $992.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

