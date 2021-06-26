Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,875,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,821,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GMED opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.83. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

