Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 392.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of PGT Innovations worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

