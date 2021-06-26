Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,738 shares of company stock worth $763,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

