Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RLI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in RLI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

