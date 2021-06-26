Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Outfront Media worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.