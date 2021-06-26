Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.68 Million in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.32 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

