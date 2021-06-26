Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of CryoLife worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after buying an additional 495,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CryoLife by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRY opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. Analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

