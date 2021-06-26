Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of CSW Industrials worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

