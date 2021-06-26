Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of ASPN opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.83 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.