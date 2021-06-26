Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Carter Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 43,972 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CARE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.28.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
