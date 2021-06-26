Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Carter Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 43,972 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

