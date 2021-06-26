Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Glatfelter at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after buying an additional 252,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

GLT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $629.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

